Liam Finn
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:00 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:00 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3283
Location: No longer Bradford
So to add to the debate about who plays in the halves next year, with Keyes & Chisholm contracted and Lilley on loan, League Express is reporting that the Bulls signed Liam Finn for 2019.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:37 pm
Posted by Bully_Boxer on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:37 pm
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8170
Location: Odsal Stadium
Apparently not a done deal but talks have been had. I think he’d be a good fit for us to be honest. Good kicking game and knows how to direct a team around the field. Keyes replacement perhaps?
Re: Liam Finn
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by Marvin Goolash on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:40 pm
Marvin Goolash
Joined: Wed Dec 06, 2017 5:30 pm
Posts: 48
I would have liked it if we had signed him a few years ago.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 10:00 pm
Posted by Hightown Tiger on Sun Jul 22, 2018 10:00 pm
Hightown Tiger
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3251
Would be a good player for you at Championship level, does the simple things right and worth his weight in successful conversions. Not a fan of his general kicking (too many chips to the corner) but links up well with other key positions.

