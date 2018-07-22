WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jowitt-Miller-Hampshire

Posted by Willzay on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:35 pm
Liking this combination a lot, clearly one of the most exciting and promising "spines" we've had. I hope we can tie Hampshire down to a similar length to Jowitt and Miller.
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:40 pm
What a difference a bit of pace in the pivots make. They perhaps don't always take the right option but given space any of them could skin the defender which keeps them guessing and open up for spaces others.
Posted by PopTart on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:31 pm
Im still a big Grix fan but Max is proving his worth at the moment. Liked his pass to TJ today. That's the are he needs to fix up.
Speed, high ball, defence he's proved he's good enough.
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:33 pm
I too am liking this combination a lot, and would like to see Rockys contract extending.

Just seen on Facebook pace, RL with JD, that Chessie was being interviewed and are looking at bringing in a top quality half back for the 2019 season.

