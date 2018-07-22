WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Swinton

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Leigh v Swinton

Post a reply
Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:16 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:16 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 288
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 399
Location: The rough side of Lowton
When the hype has finished and all the trolls have had their say, the gloating is over and the "we only post when things go wrong" Leigh posters have gone back under their bricks.

How do you think the game went today?

(trying to get a bit of normality back)

For me it felt flat - dunno why, it just didn't feel like a critical game
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:19 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:19 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1167
Probably because of the pressure
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:29 pm
Posted by summie on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:29 pm
summie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:29 pm
Posts: 4
We had a great first half 34-6 but lost the second half 16-18 maybe the team give up trying to get in the top 4
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:29 pm
Posted by ColD on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:29 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 84
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 6013
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Zulu01 wrote:
When the hype has finished and all the trolls have had their say, the gloating is over and the "we only post when things go wrong" Leigh posters have gone back under their bricks.

How do you think the game went today?

(trying to get a bit of normality back)

For me it felt flat - dunno why, it just didn't feel like a critical game


Apart from a 15 minute spell we were awful. No disrespect to Swinton, to see them break our defence down with ease was embarrassing.

And our ball retention was abysmal

And the atmosphere was flat because most of us were on the Fev and Fax twitter feeds :D :D in fact thinking about it maybe the players were as well :D :D
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:31 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:31 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 288
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 399
Location: The rough side of Lowton
ColD wrote:
Apart from a 15 minute spell we were awful. No disrespect to Swinton, to see them break our defence down with ease was embarrassing.

And our ball retention was abysmal

And the atmosphere was flat because most of us were on the Fev and Fax twitter feeds :D :D in fact thinking about it maybe the players were as well :D :D


That is one good point - must admit so was I
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:32 pm
Posted by GUBRATS on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:32 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1777
Got to say we currently are the ' dumbest ' team i have ever seen at the club
I did think that perhaps it was our previous coach that was the problem last year , but I havent really seen any improvement under Purtill
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by Jboyleigh on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:40 pm
Jboyleigh Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2016 9:07 pm
Posts: 65
Very weird game - I guess it was overshadowed by what was going on elsewhere. Very disappointed with the performance which probably sums up the season - good in patches and terrible in others. The fact that last week Featherstone put 60 past Swinton and only conceded 4 - away from home, is a good indicator.
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:42 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 4156
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
GUBRATS wrote:
Got to say we currently are the ' dumbest ' team i have ever seen at the club
I did think that perhaps it was our previous coach that was the problem last year , but I havent really seen any improvement under Purtill


TBF - KP has got us out of the rut that we was in under NJ,and the only games we have lost since then have been against Toronto (twice) not counting the CC,But i agree that the improvement has not been to standard high enough to get excited about.
Image
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:49 pm
Posted by GUBRATS on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:49 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1777
Cokey wrote:
TBF - KP has got us out of the rut that we was in under NJ,and the only games we have lost since then have been against Toronto (twice) not counting the CC,But i agree that the improvement has not been to standard high enough to get excited about.


We play dumb , to me that is the coaching , I was very happy to see KP get the job , but I am doubting he is up to it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Leigh v Swinton
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:53 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:53 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 11th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 224
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6844
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
He's not....our defence is garbage.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: gunners guns13, Montyburns, westleighjim and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,764,7101,04376,9694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 26th Jul 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Thu 26th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)