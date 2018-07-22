Got to say we currently are the ' dumbest ' team i have ever seen at the club I did think that perhaps it was our previous coach that was the problem last year , but I havent really seen any improvement under Purtill
Very weird game - I guess it was overshadowed by what was going on elsewhere. Very disappointed with the performance which probably sums up the season - good in patches and terrible in others. The fact that last week Featherstone put 60 past Swinton and only conceded 4 - away from home, is a good indicator.
TBF - KP has got us out of the rut that we was in under NJ,and the only games we have lost since then have been against Toronto (twice) not counting the CC,But i agree that the improvement has not been to standard high enough to get excited about.
We play dumb , to me that is the coaching , I was very happy to see KP get the job , but I am doubting he is up to it
