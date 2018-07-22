We've not made the top 4 (unless a minor miracle happens next week), what changes will we see:
- Beaumont leaving? - A lot of players leaving as we can't pay the wage bill? - Staff offloaded? I.e Keiron Cunningham?
We might be the new Bradford, then again its may be not that bad, we need to build a young team and start again!
Mooky you should be scriptwriting for Eastenders or Corrie,start of a New Era why do you think this?For me Derek won't leave,and neither will KP,I don't think KC will either, so it just leaves the playing personel, which we all know WILL change next season,hardly start of a New Era,we all know a few players will leave,some deserve to be shown the door, others maybe on big contracts should leave, but have faith in Derek, I'm sure he knows what mistakes he's made,let's support the Club next season , whatever happens, I know I will.
