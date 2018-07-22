WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Start of a new era?

Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Mookachaka on Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:22 pm
Mookachaka
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1122
We've not made the top 4 (unless a minor miracle happens next week), what changes will we see:

- Beaumont leaving?
- A lot of players leaving as we can't pay the wage bill?
- Staff offloaded? I.e Keiron Cunningham?

We might be the new Bradford, then again its may be not that bad, we need to build a young team and start again!
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:39 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1167
Don't think derek will leave
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:01 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:01 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1973
Genuine question. What central funding does 5th or 6th placed Championship clubs receive?
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:08 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:08 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 4156
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Genuine question. What central funding does 5th or 6th placed Championship clubs receive?


Ten Bob.
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:10 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:10 pm
Zulu01
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 288
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 399
Location: The rough side of Lowton
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Genuine question. What central funding does 5th or 6th placed Championship clubs receive?


What does 9th placed Super Dooper team get ???
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:15 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 4156
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
Zulu01 wrote:
What does 9th placed Super Dooper team get ???


Zu, just seen you new avatar......Luv it. :thumb:
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:18 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:18 pm
Zulu01
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 288
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 399
Location: The rough side of Lowton
Cokey wrote:
Zu, just seen you new avatar......Luv it. :thumb:


My name is "Michael Caine"

Cheers mate

:thumb: :thumb:
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:19 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:19 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 4156
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
Zulu01 wrote:
My name is "Michael Caine"

Cheers mate

:thumb: :thumb:


:D Brilliant.
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:21 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:21 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1973
Zulu01 wrote:
What does 9th placed Super Dooper team get ???

Every Super League club gets the same central funding, I believe it’s around £1.6M but could be wrong on that figure.
Re: Start of a new era?
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:31 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:31 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12124
Location: blackpool tower circus
Mookachaka wrote:
We've not made the top 4 (unless a minor miracle happens next week), what changes will we see:

- Beaumont leaving?
- A lot of players leaving as we can't pay the wage bill?
- Staff offloaded? I.e Keiron Cunningham?

We might be the new Bradford, then again its may be not that bad, we need to build a young team and start again!

Mooky you should be scriptwriting for Eastenders or Corrie,start of a New Era :lol: why do you think this?For me Derek won't leave,and neither will KP,I don't think KC will either, so it just leaves the playing personel, which we all know WILL change next season,hardly start of a New Era,we all know a few players will leave,some deserve to be shown the door, others maybe on big contracts should leave, but have faith in Derek, I'm sure he knows what mistakes he's made,let's support the Club next season , whatever happens, I know I will.
