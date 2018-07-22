I know Wrencat will like this one
8 games on the trot being unbeaten what do we need to help us
KR to beat Hull next week
either Cas or Wire to lose 4 of their remaining fixtures
or Wigan to lose 5 of their remaining fixtures
and then hope for points difference
been good while it lasted
