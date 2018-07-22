listening to some of the comments of our fans on the sidelines beats the hell out of me sometimes, I've heard some comments just because the play not gone how they see it but today made me smile, this is what I heard behind me
Reece has the ball in hand and is make a run down the right flank for his second try
"NO NO NO No ooh he's scored" well it had me in stitches if its not Reece, its Bens tackling or interceptions attempts, I could gone on for ever about other players
Well done Reece two fine tries keep up the good work
Reece has the ball in hand and is make a run down the right flank for his second try
"NO NO NO No ooh he's scored" well it had me in stitches if its not Reece, its Bens tackling or interceptions attempts, I could gone on for ever about other players
Well done Reece two fine tries keep up the good work