frustrating for Lynn
Sun Jul 22, 2018 6:14 pm
snowie
snowie
listening to some of the comments of our fans on the sidelines beats the hell out of me sometimes, I've heard some comments just because the play not gone how they see it but today made me smile, this is what I heard behind me

Reece has the ball in hand and is make a run down the right flank for his second try

"NO NO NO No ooh he's scored" well it had me in stitches if its not Reece, its Bens tackling or interceptions attempts, I could gone on for ever about other players

Well done Reece two fine tries keep up the good work :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Sun Jul 22, 2018 6:27 pm
musson
I'd move from there pal

No negative comments where we stood behind the sticks although I can imagine what you mean

V impressed with Lynne today
He's being one of our most consistent players too this season
Well played reece
Sun Jul 22, 2018 6:30 pm
snowie
musson wrote:
I'd move from there pal

No negative comments where we stood behind the sticks although I can imagine what you mean

V impressed with Lynne today
He's being one of our most consistent players too this season
Well played reece
we do move around in the north stand, I must be unlucky to attract some plonkers :lol:
Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:33 pm
leedscat
Reece is the post improved player in our team maybe even sl i never rated him but is a great centre and reckon he can look forward to going to other side of world at end of season for the knights
Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:56 pm
wtid71
My man of the match today and seems to be going from strength to strength with each game.
Sun Jul 22, 2018 7:58 pm
Adam_Harrison9
No idea who is stood around you but they sound a bit dim. Candidate for POY is Reece.
Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:06 pm
BarnsleyGull
Agree re MOTM.... but tricky to pick one!!
And hes got the "best" running style anywhere in the world.......
Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:19 pm
Kettykat
Today’s Reece lynne is miles away from the lad we got from hull,and from his early days here .He simply oozes quality, and has grown into a very good all round competitive player
Sun Jul 22, 2018 8:34 pm
Dave K.
Well done on the win, I use to coach Reece at school level, he was/is a great lad and was an unbelievable talent for this age.

Great to see him finally fulfilling his potential
Sun Jul 22, 2018 9:08 pm
snowie
Dave K. wrote:
Well done on the win, I use to coach Reece at school level, he was/is a great lad and was an unbelievable talent for this age.

Great to see him finally fulfilling his potential
done a good job Dave, shame Agar got his hands on him
