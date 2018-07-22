We now know the Super 8s. How many more points do people think we will need to get in the top 4 for the Semi-Finals?
Personally i think we should be getting at least 6 and then there is a few games that could go either way. And of course knowing Warrington there is a chance that we could slip up against a 'lower' or out of form team.
so that would leave us with 35 or 37 points at the end of the year. (more likely 35 as we wont beat saints). Preferably want to finish 2nd as well to get a home semi final and avoid saints.
what are your thoughts?
