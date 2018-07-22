WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8s

Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:33 pm
TheFloater
We now know the Super 8s. How many more points do people think we will need to get in the top 4 for the Semi-Finals?

Personally i think we should be getting at least 6 and then there is a few games that could go either way. And of course knowing Warrington there is a chance that we could slip up against a 'lower' or out of form team.

so that would leave us with 35 or 37 points at the end of the year. (more likely 35 as we wont beat saints). Preferably want to finish 2nd as well to get a home semi final and avoid saints.

what are your thoughts?
Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:43 pm
silvertail-wolf
I think just two wins puts us on 33 pts if we don't beat Saints
That means if Hull finish round 23 on 24 pts they would have to win five of seven and ones against us at home if my calculations based on last year's is the same
I can see a minimum of a fourth finish so we should gear up for Saints in the SF...
35 or 3 wins is a definite 4 th all depends on how Cas and Wigan perform
Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:58 pm
silvertail-wolf
I know this is premature and not definite but if Cas,Hudd and Wigan all win rd23 then this is our run in but not sure what dates
Home , Saints,Hull,Catalans,Hudd.
Away , Castleford, Wigan , Wakefield
That's tough !
Finish 3rd
Home, Cas ,Hull ,Cats , Huddersfield
Away , Saints, Wakefield, Wigan
That's easier

