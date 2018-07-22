WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's what's the point.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Super 8's what's the point.

Post a reply
Super 8's what's the point.
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:31 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2224
Well it's now almost certain that the top 4 is already decided, the next four are just going through the motions, if it was a 6 team play off, teams from 10-5 would still have something to play for. Next 8 weeks are no pretty much pointless friendless untill top four semis. The quicker the super 8's si confined to history the better, it was a crap idea/gimmick and has been proved to be so.
Next rounds of games will be p*** poor attendences and p*** poor games. The super league clubs need to get next years for,at sorted asap.
Re: Super 8's what's the point.
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:54 pm
Posted by dddooommm on Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:54 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3235
But they keep telling us that every minute matters...
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Super 8's what's the point.
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:59 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sun Jul 22, 2018 5:59 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,969
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7414
You're never going to get a system where every minute matters. Unless you chop the league down to six teams.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, bull on a canary, Durham Giant, Google [Bot], Hangerman2, Hopie, HXSparky, Instalamus, irregularfella, King Street Cat, Leon Ashton, nottinghamtiger, Pumpetypump, Raimond, ricardo07, Rob Nash, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, RoyBoy29, Salford red all over, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SRV, Wildcat26 and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,764,3322,92076,9694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.