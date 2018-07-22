Well it's now almost certain that the top 4 is already decided, the next four are just going through the motions, if it was a 6 team play off, teams from 10-5 would still have something to play for. Next 8 weeks are no pretty much pointless friendless untill top four semis. The quicker the super 8's si confined to history the better, it was a crap idea/gimmick and has been proved to be so.
Next rounds of games will be p*** poor attendences and p*** poor games. The super league clubs need to get next years for,at sorted asap.
Next rounds of games will be p*** poor attendences and p*** poor games. The super league clubs need to get next years for,at sorted asap.