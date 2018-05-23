Just reading these boards it seems that Money is now the driver and not silverware. I grew up in the era of Clemence/Shilton vying for the number one shirt......players striving to be the best for their country......has this changed?
Living in NZ, the black shirt is still the goal and players stay as long as they can, but then like Dan carter they leave for the cash........has cash ruined sport? and by sport I mean ALL sport.......?
Living in NZ, the black shirt is still the goal and players stay as long as they can, but then like Dan carter they leave for the cash........has cash ruined sport? and by sport I mean ALL sport.......?