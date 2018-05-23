Wed 23 May : RLFANS.COM will be undergoing maintenance over the next few days and the service may be unavailable periodically.
SILVERWARE
Post Wed May 23, 2018 2:15 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Wed May 23, 2018 2:15 pm
Just reading these boards it seems that Money is now the driver and not silverware. I grew up in the era of Clemence/Shilton vying for the number one shirt......players striving to be the best for their country......has this changed?
Living in NZ, the black shirt is still the goal and players stay as long as they can, but then like Dan carter they leave for the cash........has cash ruined sport? and by sport I mean ALL sport.......?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

