Wed 23 May : RLFANS.COM will be undergoing maintenance over the next few days and the service may be unavailable periodically.
WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Fan TV - Update

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wigan Fan TV - Update

Post a reply
Wigan Fan TV - Update
Post Wed May 23, 2018 11:49 am
Posted by wiganrugbyblog on Wed May 23, 2018 11:49 am
wiganrugbyblog User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,857
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 70
Hi Everyone,

A quick update on Wigan Fan TV and a thank you to everyone that has supported us so far. From a trial run that we didn't expect to continue, the show has now ground to a regular show which is gaining thousands of viewers each week!

We now have a free subscription service, which allows people to be notified as we go live so that you can interact with the live show, ask questions etc - you can subscribe for free at https://m.me/wiganrugbyfans

Next Tuesday, we will be joined again by BBC Rugby League Correspondent, Dave Woods to look ahead to the Warrington v Wigan cup game.

To catch up on previous shows including the latest Shaun Wane and Sam Tomkins shows, links are below to your preferred platform.

To watch on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/wiganrugbyfans/videos/?ref=page_internal

To watch on Youtube - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/category/tv/

Or if you prefer, you can listen as a podcast at https://wiganrugbyfans.com/podcast/
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at //www.wiganrugby.blog

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, AdsBot [Google], Akinwale Arobieke, apollosghost, Arthur Warrior, Azul, Bad Leg Strikes, chapylad, Down by the Duggie, goobervision, J L Hooker, JWarriors, ksm1701, Last Son of Wigan, LondonRobster, Mash Butty, mean_machine, moto748, NickyKiss, NSW, pk, RichieS, S_Riley, secondstanza, St. Etrigan, Suzy Banyon, Sweaty Betty's, That Mon, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78, Warrior Winger, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,732,9751,88276,8574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 25th May 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MANLY
Fri 25th May 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 25th May 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 25th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 26th May 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 26th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SOUTHS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)