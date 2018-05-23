Hi Everyone,
A quick update on Wigan Fan TV and a thank you to everyone that has supported us so far. From a trial run that we didn't expect to continue, the show has now ground to a regular show which is gaining thousands of viewers each week!
We now have a free subscription service, which allows people to be notified as we go live so that you can interact with the live show, ask questions etc - you can subscribe for free at https://m.me/wiganrugbyfans
Next Tuesday, we will be joined again by BBC Rugby League Correspondent, Dave Woods to look ahead to the Warrington v Wigan cup game.
To catch up on previous shows including the latest Shaun Wane and Sam Tomkins shows, links are below to your preferred platform.
To watch on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/wiganrugbyfans/videos/?ref=page_internal
To watch on Youtube - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/category/tv/
Or if you prefer, you can listen as a podcast at https://wiganrugbyfans.com/podcast/
