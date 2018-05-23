Wed 23 May : RLFANS.COM will be undergoing maintenance over the next few days and the service may be unavailable periodically.
Greg McNally
Post Wed May 23, 2018 7:32 am
Posted by ColD on Wed May 23, 2018 7:32 am
IGNORE

As a Leigh fan just interested to see how he's doing - would expect him to get tries for fun at league 1 level but not seen his name banded about much
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: Greg McNally
Post Wed May 23, 2018 7:46 am
Posted by Bullseye on Wed May 23, 2018 7:46 am
IGNORE

He tore his quad badly about 8 weeks ago and has been out since unfortunately.

Hopefully he'll be back soon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

