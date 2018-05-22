WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT- as a laugh

OT- as a laugh
Post Tue May 22, 2018 8:43 pm
jools
Was talking about this with someone at the weekend- Do you remember back in the Thorman playing days each player had a “theme tune” that was played over the tannoy whenever he scored. (Thorman s was spandau ballet “gold” I think)
Got us talking about suitable theme tunes

Can we think of any that would be appropriate now?
E.g
brough -can I kick it, a tribe called quest
Murphy -solid, ashford and Simpson
Leeming- it wasn’t me, shaggy
Mamo- single ladies, Beyoncé
Jerry -out here on my own, Irene cara
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: OT- as a laugh
Post Tue May 22, 2018 8:50 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Leroy - Nice and easy does it --- Old blue eyes himself.

