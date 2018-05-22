England Knights are to play a 2 game series against PNG, they will play games in Lae and the capital Port Moresby.
This is great news in my opinion, not only will it help develop their game, it will also be a great life opportunity for the Knights players. After the massive success of hosting their World Cup games, it’s nice to see more international games will be played in PNG this year.
Looking at the Knights squad I think they look a bit light at prop. Mikolaj Oledski has looked impressive in a struggling Leeds side, presuming he would pick England over Poland I’d like to see him added to the Knights squad.
