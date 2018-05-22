WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 15

2018 Predictions League: WEEK 15
Post Tue May 22, 2018 10:54 am
paulwalker71 on Tue May 22, 2018 10:54 am
Games for this coming weekend - all Sunday games this week

Hemel Stags vs Bradford Bulls
North Wales Crusaders vs Coventry Bears
Hunslet vs West Wales Raiders
Keighley Cougars vs London Skolars
Whitehaven vs York City Knights
Workington Town vs Newcastle Thunder

Bonus: What will the the 'crowd' at Hemel on Sunday? 5 extra points if you guess within 50
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 15
Post Tue May 22, 2018 11:24 am
le penguin on Tue May 22, 2018 11:24 am
Hemel Stags vs Bradford Bulls..................................Bulls by 92
North Wales Crusaders vs Coventry Bears................North Wales by 28
Hunslet vs West Wales Raiders.................................Hunslet by 84
Keighley Cougars vs London Skolars.........................Cougars by 36
Whitehaven vs York City Knights...............................York by 18
Workington Town vs Newcastle Thunder...................Worky by 10

Bonus: What will the the 'crowd' at Hemel on Sunday? .............................. 601
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 15
Post Tue May 22, 2018 11:33 am
Bull Mania on Tue May 22, 2018 11:33 am
Hemel Stags vs Bradford Bulls..................................Bulls by 68
North Wales Crusaders vs Coventry Bears................North Wales by 36
Hunslet vs West Wales Raiders.................................Hunslet by 94
Keighley Cougars vs London Skolars.........................Cougars by 38
Whitehaven vs York City Knights...............................York by 24
Workington Town vs Newcastle Thunder...................Worky by 22

Bonus: What will the the 'crowd' at Hemel on Sunday? .............................. 643
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 15
Post Tue May 22, 2018 11:37 am
broadybull87 on Tue May 22, 2018 11:37 am
Hemel Stags vs Bradford Bulls..................................Bulls by 110
North Wales Crusaders vs Coventry Bears................North Wales by 32
Hunslet vs West Wales Raiders.................................Hunslet by 82
Keighley Cougars vs London Skolars.........................Cougars by 34
Whitehaven vs York City Knights...............................York by 10
Workington Town vs Newcastle Thunder...................Worky by 14

Bonus: What will the the 'crowd' at Hemel on Sunday? .............................. 599
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

