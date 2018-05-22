WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Head Coach

Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by reffy on Tue May 22, 2018 9:06 am
reffy User avatar
Kieron confirmed as permanent head coach.
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 9:12 am
Posted by Cokey on Tue May 22, 2018 9:12 am
Cokey User avatar
reffy wrote:
Kieron confirmed as permanent head coach.


Excellent news.
Image
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 9:48 am
Posted by atomic on Tue May 22, 2018 9:48 am
atomic User avatar
Good stuff..
Image
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 9:53 am
Posted by ItchyandScratchy on Tue May 22, 2018 9:53 am
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Fantastic news and fully deserved. Congratulations Kieron, and good thinking by Derek.
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 10:04 am
Posted by Alan on Tue May 22, 2018 10:04 am
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
He's certainly earned it. Delighted for him and the club. :thumb:
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 10:08 am
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Tue May 22, 2018 10:08 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Excellent news. Timing perfect, just before the Bash on Saturday. Will give the lads a lift.
Re: Head Coach
Post Tue May 22, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by kirkhall on Tue May 22, 2018 10:24 am
kirkhall User avatar
Time will ultimately tell if Kieron is the right man however, he has certainly earned the right to be given an opportunity ! Its a YES from me :wink:

