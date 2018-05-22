WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC @ Wire

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk FC @ Wire

Post a reply
FC @ Wire
Post Tue May 22, 2018 7:16 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Tue May 22, 2018 7:16 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,851
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2263
Location: United Kingdom
Same line up just need to swap Griffin for

GARY NOLAN
I have lost interest
Re: FC @ Wire
Post Tue May 22, 2018 7:52 am
Posted by Dave K. on Tue May 22, 2018 7:52 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,851
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18638
Location: Back in Hull.
Shaul
Miloudi
Yeaman
Logan
Scott
Harris
Connor
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Manu
Mini
Westy

Hadley
Paea
Masi
Washy
Re: FC @ Wire
Post Tue May 22, 2018 8:23 am
Posted by Ellam on Tue May 22, 2018 8:23 am
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3468
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Think they might put Hadley centre and bring Lane in on the bench too and leave Scott out got caught out defensively a couple of times.

Shaul
Miloudi
Yeaman
Hadley
Logan
Harris
Connor
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Manu
Mini
Westy

Lane
Paea
Masi
Washy
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, cheekydiddles, Chris71, easthullwesty, Ellam, FrEaK-HullFC, fun time frankie, hullandbroncos, Hullfan82, McFc, OmneFC, paperboy, simon_tem, The FC Aces and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,732,3851,64276,8514,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 24th May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Thu 24th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 25th May 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MANLY
Fri 25th May 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 25th May 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 25th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 26th May 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 26th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SOUTHS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)