Post a reply
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:23 pm
I was surprised to hear he was chosen to select the 4 players for the man of the match for the Wigan, Warrington game. I donâ€™t remember him ever playing the game to legend status but he actually did better than some who are allegedly.
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:06 pm
I thought they announced him as picking the 4 for Cas v Rhino's

