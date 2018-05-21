After Saturdays demolishment of Featherstone, the question now should be can we stay unbeaten to the end of the season? This seems to be the only way to get second place as Fev. do not play any side outside the top four until the last 2 games wh n they have London home and Toronto away. The only thing stopping us is periods of Indisciplinelike the first 15 minutes of each half on Saturday, although yet again it was another substandard refereeing display (amazingly we won the penalty count 13-12!!) If only we could be given more refs like Liam Moore last week. The other problem is the injury crisis at Leeds, with Garry Schofield saying we have a good chance!! Then a semi against Hudds/Catalans and who knows? But do we have a squad strong enough? especially with the Wolfpack to play twice. It’s going to be fun to find out!