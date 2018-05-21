WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Unbeaten till end of season?

Unbeaten till end of season?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 3:15 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Mon May 21, 2018 3:15 pm
After Saturdays demolishment of Featherstone, the question now should be can we stay unbeaten to the end of the season? This seems to be the only way to get second place as Fev. do not play any side outside the top four until the last 2 games wh n they have London home and Toronto away. The only thing stopping us is periods of Indisciplinelike the first 15 minutes of each half on Saturday, although yet again it was another substandard refereeing display (amazingly we won the penalty count 13-12!!) If only we could be given more refs like Liam Moore last week. The other problem is the injury crisis at Leeds, with Garry Schofield saying we have a good chance!! Then a semi against Hudds/Catalans and who knows? But do we have a squad strong enough? especially with the Wolfpack to play twice. It’s going to be fun to find out!
Re: Unbeaten till end of season?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 3:27 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Mon May 21, 2018 3:27 pm
Apparently Fev have a few injury problems, it's reported Riddy may be out for the season,which will be a big blow to them along with Farr ell.
Re: Unbeaten till end of season?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 3:33 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Mon May 21, 2018 3:33 pm
Finish 3rd or 4th and we get Toronto at home which is far better financially plus I'd rither play them at home if we make the middle 8s
Re: Unbeaten till end of season?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 3:41 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Mon May 21, 2018 3:41 pm
It's goung to be very tuff to remain unbeaten till the end but I think we can afford one More loss
