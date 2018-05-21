WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ?New York for Magic weekend

Post Mon May 21, 2018 3:12 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon May 21, 2018 3:12 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/44191402
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: ?New York for Magic weekend
Post Mon May 21, 2018 4:14 pm
Posted by Willzay on Mon May 21, 2018 4:14 pm
Why are they so quick to stick one up at loyal fans over here? Running away to the US ain't gonna do wonders here at all.
Re: ?New York for Magic weekend
Post Mon May 21, 2018 4:18 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon May 21, 2018 4:18 pm
How can they possibly expect your average fan/family to be able to fund this trip!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: ?New York for Magic weekend
Post Mon May 21, 2018 4:27 pm
Posted by phe13 on Mon May 21, 2018 4:27 pm
It means that instead of the 'decision makers' at Superleague having an all expenses paid trip to Newcastle, they will now have an all expenses paid holiday in New York.
Re: ?New York for Magic weekend
Post Mon May 21, 2018 4:30 pm
Posted by normycat on Mon May 21, 2018 4:30 pm
They don’t expect the average fan/family to fund it. They don’t care about the average fan/family not been able to go.
Re: ?New York for Magic weekend
Post Mon May 21, 2018 4:35 pm
Posted by snowie on Mon May 21, 2018 4:35 pm
they just live in another world, the RFL and just idiots Rimmer is the biggest clown of them all as he actual believes in this, you only have to read his comments what a pudding head :roll:

