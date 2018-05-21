rumour mamo is in talk with castleford for next season
they need a full back so will be looking at him to fill the void of hardaker
but think we are discovering his best position isnt even full back!! he cant really come into the line and pass a ball.
better on the wing for me.
he will cost them but they have the money from hardaker .
he obviously hasnt done enough to get an nrl contract so looking for another here, maybe woolford wants to spend the cap space on someone else...
happy with rankin at full back in anycase
they need a full back so will be looking at him to fill the void of hardaker
but think we are discovering his best position isnt even full back!! he cant really come into the line and pass a ball.
better on the wing for me.
he will cost them but they have the money from hardaker .
he obviously hasnt done enough to get an nrl contract so looking for another here, maybe woolford wants to spend the cap space on someone else...
happy with rankin at full back in anycase