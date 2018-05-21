WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mamo to cas?

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk mamo to cas?

Post a reply
mamo to cas?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 12:49 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon May 21, 2018 12:49 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,851
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14111
Location: Huddersfield
rumour mamo is in talk with castleford for next season

they need a full back so will be looking at him to fill the void of hardaker

but think we are discovering his best position isnt even full back!! he cant really come into the line and pass a ball.

better on the wing for me.

he will cost them but they have the money from hardaker .

he obviously hasnt done enough to get an nrl contract so looking for another here, maybe woolford wants to spend the cap space on someone else...

happy with rankin at full back in anycase
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: mamo to cas?
Post Mon May 21, 2018 1:26 pm
Posted by Joehudds on Mon May 21, 2018 1:26 pm
Joehudds Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat May 19, 2018 4:06 pm
Posts: 8
Can’t really say I’d be too bothered if he goes I do like him think he has some good moments but a bit clumsy

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, djhudds, Hopoate's finger, Joehudds, NEwildcat, ssbomb, steadygetyerboots-on and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,731,9962,14376,8514,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.