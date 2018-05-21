WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hemel (A)

Hemel (A)
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:33 am
Posted by Bullseye on Mon May 21, 2018 9:33 am
Bullseye
IGNORE

Another big win likely at this one. I'm not bothering with this one myself since Hemel isn't exactly blessed with a lot going for it unless you're into roundabouts.

From what I've seen of their facilities they're in stark contrast to what we enjoyed at Newcastle.

Hopefully we'll make up the points difference over York and avoid any injuries.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Hemel (A)
Post Mon May 21, 2018 10:18 am
Posted by Blotto on Mon May 21, 2018 10:18 am
Blotto
Blimey Sam when did you give up on your Ian Allen Book of Roundabouts?? :shock:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to //pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Re: Hemel (A)
Post Mon May 21, 2018 10:30 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon May 21, 2018 10:30 am
Bull Mania
Hopefully should put a score on them. Having to travel down shouldn't be an issue as the Hemel players have to do the same with their players being Northern based.

Really thought Hemel would have been on of the expansion clubs to have been a success as they had a decent base. Interesting tweet from one of the York players saying one of the Hemel players (presumably his mate) was shouting jokes to him when taking conversions. Think it shows the professionalism of the outfit.
Re: Hemel (A)
Post Mon May 21, 2018 10:33 am
Posted by Bulliac on Mon May 21, 2018 10:33 am
Bulliac
Lol.
I guess once the score goes over 50 you have to take what opportunities you can get to gain some advantage - even if it means trying to put off your mate with his goalkicks!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

