Another big win likely at this one. I'm not bothering with this one myself since Hemel isn't exactly blessed with a lot going for it unless you're into roundabouts.
From what I've seen of their facilities they're in stark contrast to what we enjoyed at Newcastle.
Hopefully we'll make up the points difference over York and avoid any injuries.
