Wane leaving Wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:18 am
Posted by Don Fox Fan 1 on Mon May 21, 2018 9:18 am
Just announced Shaun Wane leaving at the season end
Re: Wane leaving Wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:26 am
Posted by homme vaste on Mon May 21, 2018 9:26 am
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Just announced Shaun Wane leaving at the season end


Said it on VT, looks Catalan bound for 2019. Heard that rumour a few month back and it looks almost certain now.
Re: Wane leaving Wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 10:26 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Mon May 21, 2018 10:26 am
Can we stop duplicating posts fgs!!
