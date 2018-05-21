Well, Twitter was a good read last night. A lot of posts from fans saying he should be in the England squad, journalists saying the same. People saying they hate him, but what a player he is.
What is everyone's opinions on him? I am slightly biased, but I think he is great. People hate him for a little bit of sledging. He isn't dirty, no high tackles, elbows or anything like that. He just tries to distract players (I.e. Chris Hill).
For me, I don't know his best position - whether it be in the halves, or at Centre. He is a fantastic player though
