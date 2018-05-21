WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor

Mon May 21, 2018 9:14 am
Wilde 3
Well, Twitter was a good read last night. A lot of posts from fans saying he should be in the England squad, journalists saying the same. People saying they hate him, but what a player he is.

What is everyone's opinions on him? I am slightly biased, but I think he is great. People hate him for a little bit of sledging. He isn't dirty, no high tackles, elbows or anything like that. He just tries to distract players (I.e. Chris Hill).

For me, I don't know his best position - whether it be in the halves, or at Centre. He is a fantastic player though
Mon May 21, 2018 9:55 am
homme vaste
Wilde 3 wrote:
I really like him. I thought he was a good young player at Hudds and has developed into a great player under Radford. The issue as you say when it comes to England selection is his position, if swapped and changed (Granted Radford has had no choice with the injuries) then he will find it hard to put himself in the frame for selection. Lets be honest at the moment he is not going to get picked over Widdop at 6. I would prefer him at centre to Bateman though, I imagine he could really get under the Aussies skin.
Mon May 21, 2018 10:03 am
knockersbumpMKII
Radford's best signing by far, I was bewildered as to why we would sign an outside player in areas we had so many youngsters and indeed existing senior players in the positions he played, maybe it was a gamble by Radford and the performance against us that got him interested. I don't think LR could have envisaged how he's turned out.

It just goes to show that players in a lower league/lesser team (no disrespect to Hudds) can blossom not simply because of coaching but by being in an overall better team and given more time to show what they can do. Think he was mainly on the wing at Hudds from memory but in the centre and some time in the halves he's gone from strength to strength.

He's certainly someone who would upset the NZ/Australian's and has talents we seem to be lacking of late, Connor, Shenton, Percival and Watkins should be who we are looking at, if that end of a bell in charge of the England squad goes with Bateman again I'd not just be furious as a fan I'd be angry for the players left out AGAIN.
I bought tickets when they first came out for the NZ series and would hate to see Bennett stick with that failed 'experiment'.
Mon May 21, 2018 10:25 am
rollin thunder
very very good player, but as we all know gets wound up too easy and wants to be a niggler, but when he concentrates on playing he looks good. so yes i think he would be in England side, got a lot to learn and do, and to be fair he is not as niggly this year.

