wane leaving wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:10 am
Posted by tad rhino on Mon May 21, 2018 9:10 am
going at the end of the season. I'd have him in an instant. for his faults he brings youth through and his teams are well organised and hard to beat.
Re: wane leaving wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:36 am
Posted by Gotcha on Mon May 21, 2018 9:36 am
Wouldn't want him at all, but how much of a bigger man does he look with that decision. Showing a lot of dignity there. Knows he has been there too long, needs freshening up, and took the decision himself. If only.

His development of juniors though puts most coaches to shame.
Re: wane leaving wigan
Post Mon May 21, 2018 10:09 am
Posted by Sal Paradise on Mon May 21, 2018 10:09 am
Takes a big man to do what he has done - his record on juniors is second to none, have the teams in the Championship would struggle to make a team up without ex Wigan players juniors
