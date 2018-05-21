WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Give youth a chance ( well for June at least).

Posted by ricardo07 on Mon May 21, 2018 8:57 am
With a spate of home games next month, it is time to reprimand the underperforming senior places by giving youth a chance to stake a claim for their place.
1. JOWITT 2yrs ago rookie of the year.
An 18yr old Jack Walker is trusted to play in a Grand Final.
2. BJB
3 LYNNE Needs to push his selection for England Knights.
4 ARUNDEL a wingers dream centre.
5 JOHNSTONE What is going on here. Not heard why he was not playing at Newcastle.
6. MILLER Needs to run at a defence more often to leave the defence wondering is he passing or running. Take a look at Danny Richardson at Saint Helens.
7 HAMPSHiRE A must now at half back. Needs to become a dominant kicker around the park and develop his playing relationship with Miller.
8 FAFITA A must but needs to remember he is part of a team that runs forward not sideways (that's for crabs).
9 WOOD Just so nippy at the moment
10 ENGLAND Only knows forward.
11 ASHURST Sheer class that only England selectors fail to see.
12 BATCHELOR Future captain here. We need to wise up and give him much more game time. Despite his youth he tells players what they should be doing. (Senior players please take note).
13 RANDELL Along with Wood his constant darting forwards for easy yards will provide the plat form for our backs to perform.
14 TUPOU Gone AWOL recently - Why? On form he is devastating but at present needs to earn his place back in the starting 13.
15 HIRST Continues to develop well, Good leader who deserves a permanent place in the 17.
16. HUBY Massive disappointment who needs a rocket up his a**e.
However he has the skills and the talents to pass on to the younger lads but have we a man big enough to tell him to step up.
17 PAULI Still work in progress but could make it for us if he puts in the hard graft.

Coach CHESTER As Wakey as we could wish. Shame on those calling for his head. Needs to remember that reputations count for nothing. If a player is not performing, sentiment must go out of the window. Needs to be sent on a motivational development course though.

Sad though it is I feel that the likes of both Kirmond and Finn have cone to the end of their Super League careers. However their impact on our playing roster should be recognised and coaching opportunities explored to keep them in the Trinity family.

Let's be bold now and look to the future. If we can build a winning mentality and not loose ground on our 7th position we are still capable of seeing off any top 6 side in a one off game.
We need to build stability and a mental toughness to progress further but we have an exciting team in which the blue touch paper has not been lit this year I wonder why not. Consequently we have performed like damp squib too often.
Time to ring the changes and give youth a chance.

