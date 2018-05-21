Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 34th / 76,851 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am Posts: 4523
Certainly out the blue this one. I suspect it was only done this weekend with SW, IL and KR being the only ones who knew. Players would have found out this morning likely.
I am shocked I have to admit but I do think itâ€™s probably the right decision, as daft as that sounds given where we are in the league. I just feel that we could do with a new direction, new playing style and SW has run out of ideas.
I know that sounds silly but I think itâ€™s naturally coming to an end.
The conspiracy side of me is thinking is this in protest of letting S Tomkins and J Bateman go?
With Sean Edwards only weeks ago saying he wanted to come back to RL, is this the opening for him?

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
That is a surprise. I must admit to having a lot of respect for the man. I haven't always agreed with his coaching philosophy but he has always come across as an extremely honest, no excuses, type of bloke and he'll be a loss. Good luck to him.
Whoever comes in has huge boots to fill. Wane is renowned for being Wigan through and through but I think heâ€™s far more than that. His ability to get a team up for a big game is spot on and I wish him all the very best in whatever he does next. As for a replacement, this could work out well for us. After 7 years, some fresh blood and new ideas might not be a bad thing.
Well, this should please many of our regular posters....
