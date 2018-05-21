WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaun Wane RESIGNS

Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon May 21, 2018 8:35 am
100% Warrior
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4523
I must admit Iâ€™m absolutely shocked. Iâ€™m not his biggest fan but you canâ€™t question the success heâ€™s had with Wigan and the way he has led the team.
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:38 am
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Mon May 21, 2018 8:38 am
WARRIOR5
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 75
Gutted, struggle to get a coach as passionate about Wigan than Wane.

One of the most successful coaches in SL history.
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:40 am
Posted by ChrisA on Mon May 21, 2018 8:40 am
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1323
Location: Oldham.
Shocked. I've been a critic, but we have shown a lot of improvement this year which makes it even more of a shock.

I wonder if the whole Sam Tomkins contract debacle has caused a rift?
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:42 am
Posted by secondstanza on Mon May 21, 2018 8:42 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 217
Does this feed into the Shaun Edwards rumours?

I've also heard Wane is also going to Catalans. Interesting that we've signed Hardaker and the comments Wane made but he won't coach him.
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:45 am
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon May 21, 2018 8:45 am
100% Warrior
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4523
Certainly out the blue this one. I suspect it was only done this weekend with SW, IL and KR being the only ones who knew. Players would have found out this morning likely.

I am shocked I have to admit but I do think itâ€™s probably the right decision, as daft as that sounds given where we are in the league. I just feel that we could do with a new direction, new playing style and SW has run out of ideas.

I know that sounds silly but I think itâ€™s naturally coming to an end.

The conspiracy side of me is thinking is this in protest of letting S Tomkins and J Bateman go?

With Sean Edwards only weeks ago saying he wanted to come back to RL, is this the opening for him?
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:50 am
Posted by Allez on Mon May 21, 2018 8:50 am
Allez
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
That is a surprise. I must admit to having a lot of respect for the man. I haven't always agreed with his coaching philosophy but he has always come across as an extremely honest, no excuses, type of bloke and he'll be a loss. Good luck to him.
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:52 am
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Mon May 21, 2018 8:52 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1467
Whoever comes in has huge boots to fill. Wane is renowned for being Wigan through and through but I think heâ€™s far more than that. His ability to get a team up for a big game is spot on and I wish him all the very best in whatever he does next. As for a replacement, this could work out well for us. After 7 years, some fresh blood and new ideas might not be a bad thing.
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:54 am
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Mon May 21, 2018 8:54 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Having just read his statement he is obviously moving on to another coaching post. The question is, where?
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 8:57 am
Posted by secondstanza on Mon May 21, 2018 8:57 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 217
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Having just read his statement he is obviously moving on to another coaching post. The question is, where?


He's following Tomkins and Mickey Mac to Cats?
Re: Shaun Wane RESIGNS
Post Mon May 21, 2018 9:00 am
Posted by Wigan Peer on Mon May 21, 2018 9:00 am
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5563
Location: 3 Peers
Well, this should please many of our regular posters....
