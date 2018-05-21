WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joel Moon

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Joel Moon

Post a reply
Joel Moon
Post Mon May 21, 2018 7:48 am
Posted by krisleeds on Mon May 21, 2018 7:48 am
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 427
I'm a bit sick of all the stick he's getting from a lot of people on here.

Granted, he may not be a natural no 6, but that said hes been a 4 for a lot lot longer than a 6 - but if ball is slow and the forwards can't make the yards, then he's not going to be able to inject pace and set plays up.

However, i do think he needs moving back to 4 asap. Handley has been shown up as a one trick pony as i suspected and although there isn't a plethora of talent available at the moment, i'm pretty sure we could get Reynolds from Leigh who seems outstanding.

The absolute likelihood is that Moon won't be with us next season so that'll be a centre and a SO we need.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, chapylad, ducknumber1, Google [Bot], Gotcha, Jrrhino, Matt_Horton, rollin thunder, tad rhino and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,731,7201,99776,8514,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 24th May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Thu 24th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 25th May 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MANLY
Fri 25th May 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 25th May 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 25th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 25th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 26th May 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 26th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SOUTHS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)