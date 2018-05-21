I'm a bit sick of all the stick he's getting from a lot of people on here.
Granted, he may not be a natural no 6, but that said hes been a 4 for a lot lot longer than a 6 - but if ball is slow and the forwards can't make the yards, then he's not going to be able to inject pace and set plays up.
However, i do think he needs moving back to 4 asap. Handley has been shown up as a one trick pony as i suspected and although there isn't a plethora of talent available at the moment, i'm pretty sure we could get Reynolds from Leigh who seems outstanding.
The absolute likelihood is that Moon won't be with us next season so that'll be a centre and a SO we need.
