With the right results going for us on Saturday now was our chance to get even closer to the leading pack but that first half we made so many errors and our defence and attack was most fustrating. I think when we at last got our act together in the 2nd half and took the lead we started to overplay things and immediately Rob Worrency made us pay for it, but we came back but in the end another penalty and we were all tied. A point could at least be good as with our inferior scoring difference we were always going to need an extra point so all is not lost. Steve Tyrer took the sponsors MOM with the Hitman going to Jacob Fairbank. Will Sharp was MOM in the Shay Lounge and the 3 points with Chester Butler 2nd with 2 points and 3rd QLT with 1. Will and Chester now lead with 8 points with Ben Johnston 3rd on 6.
Brenda Stone number 64 won the £25 voucher in Club 1873 with the £20 voucher going to Malcolm Kielty MBE number 10.
The half time draw winning number for £186 was 3376.
The coach to the Summer Bash is now full. Bookings are however being taken for Batley on Saturday 2nd June. Set off at 1.15pm. £9 and £4 juniors. Sun 10th June v Leigh. Depart 1.00pm. £10 and £5. Sun 17th June v Swinton. Depart 12.15pm £11 and £5. To book on any of these phone me on 07714488080.
We finally return to the Shay on Sun 24th June after the summer work on the pitch when we entertain Batley.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
