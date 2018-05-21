WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SHEENS OUT

SHEENS OUT
Post Mon May 21, 2018 6:36 am
Posted by Redrobnorris on Mon May 21, 2018 6:36 am
Redrobnorris
Time has come for change, I have called this from day one lack of signings and a poor small squad only one way we are heading. Time for the wizard to get on his broomstick and p*ss off to hog warts enough is enough :SHOOT:
Re: SHEENS OUT
Post Mon May 21, 2018 7:20 am
Posted by Davetherobin on Mon May 21, 2018 7:20 am
Davetherobin
Are you for real Tim sheens was task with a very hard job getting a team back up out the championship which he’s done and if we had a full fit squad we would be in the top 8 where only 4 points 2 wins off the 8 and with all the injuries and the bad start that could be worse not to mention we have had a lot of top 4 teams lately sheens will keep us up no doubt
Re: SHEENS OUT
Post Mon May 21, 2018 7:29 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Mon May 21, 2018 7:29 am
Jake the Peg
Davetherobin wrote:
Are you for real Tim sheens was task with a very hard job getting a team back up out the championship which he’s done and if we had a full fit squad we would be in the top 8 where only 4 points 2 wins off the 8 and with all the injuries and the bad start that could be worse not to mention we have had a lot of top 4 teams lately sheens will keep us up no doubt


If everyone in the comp had a fully fit squad you would be in the bottom 4 as you are.

sheens has had a glittering coaching career but with the money on offer in Oz you have to ask why he's plying his trade in east hull

