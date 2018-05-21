Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 34th / 76,851 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:44 am Posts: 37
Time has come for change, I have called this from day one lack of signings and a poor small squad only one way we are heading. Time for the wizard to get on his broomstick and p*ss off to hog warts enough is enough
Are you for real Tim sheens was task with a very hard job getting a team back up out the championship which he’s done and if we had a full fit squad we would be in the top 8 where only 4 points 2 wins off the 8 and with all the injuries and the bad start that could be worse not to mention we have had a lot of top 4 teams lately sheens will keep us up no doubt
If everyone in the comp had a fully fit squad you would be in the bottom 4 as you are.
sheens has had a glittering coaching career but with the money on offer in Oz you have to ask why he's plying his trade in east hull
