You seem to be a blunt speaking, fair-minded, intelligent chap. So, Mr Carter, can you come on this forum (as you do from time to time) and say that you are honestly happy at the way this season is going so far considering that the regular games are more than halfway over?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, Belle, Big lads mate, captaincaveman, charlie, coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Five and last, FSW, Google Adsense [Bot], Hangerman2, Jake the Peg, jools, King Street Cat, Last to be picked, Little Leons Dad, nadera78, Pat Bateman, phe13, PopTart, Redscat, ricardo07, Scarlet Pimpernell, The Clan, Tricky2309, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,731,531
|1,934
|76,851
|4,559
|SET