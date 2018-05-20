WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Masi Matongo

Sun May 20, 2018 8:40 pm
Mrs Barista
Mrs Barista
Just turned 22 so probably 5 years until he reaches his peak? Think he's commanding his place right now, seems to improve with every game and starting to find the odd offload and earn us penalties too. Good to see.
Sun May 20, 2018 8:44 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
He did some good stuff today. I would just like to see him lower his shoulders into contact a bit more. He can often get stood up in the tackle and pushed back. Needs to lower his centre of gravity a bit. He is improving all the time though.
Sun May 20, 2018 8:44 pm
fun time frankie
Agree I was hoping we'd get him on loan last season but he seemed to be becoming a first team regular at the time
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun May 20, 2018 8:47 pm
Mrs Barista
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
He did some good stuff today. I would just like to see him lower his shoulders into contact a bit more. He can often get stood up in the tackle and pushed back. Needs to lower his centre of gravity a bit. He is improving all the time though.

Oh yes, definitely improvement in him. Think he's bringing more the table each week though, good to see his progress and depending on recruitment will be challenging Green for 4th prop I reckon.
Sun May 20, 2018 8:47 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Mrs Barista wrote:
Just turned 22 so probably 5 years until he reaches his peak? Think he's commanding his place right now, seems to improve with every game and starting to find the odd offload and earn us penalties too. Good to see.


and got stuck into the biff as well.

