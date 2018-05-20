Just turned 22 so probably 5 years until he reaches his peak? Think he's commanding his place right now, seems to improve with every game and starting to find the odd offload and earn us penalties too. Good to see.
He did some good stuff today. I would just like to see him lower his shoulders into contact a bit more. He can often get stood up in the tackle and pushed back. Needs to lower his centre of gravity a bit. He is improving all the time though.
Oh yes, definitely improvement in him. Think he's bringing more the table each week though, good to see his progress and depending on recruitment will be challenging Green for 4th prop I reckon.
