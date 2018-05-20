WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Monaghan brought NOTHING??

Post Sun May 20, 2018 8:27 pm
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Sun May 20, 2018 8:27 pm
newgroundb4cas
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 5052
Location: Usually at KFC
Seriously what has he brought to the party. Our defense worse this year our attack is worse infact we look like Catalan did last year. Not sure what he's brought to the team. I feared losing Kear would be a v bad loss and it's proving right he was clearly the brains behind the operation last year. Our patterns in attack and defense are appalling. We even manage to let them have a 2 man overlap with a player sin binned. Disgrace. 2 wins in 10 isn't good enough. I can see Widnes giving us a hiding next week. Something isn't right.
UP THE TRIN !!!!

