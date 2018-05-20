WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Really...

Wakefield Trinity Really...

Really...
Sun May 20, 2018 5:37 pm
leedscat on Sun May 20, 2018 5:37 pm
Watching chester after match interview he was laughing and saying where not panicking.....we just lost our 9th in 11 should be be laughing are wakey fans laughing....really poor
Sun May 20, 2018 5:40 pm
Cats13 on Sun May 20, 2018 5:40 pm
Not really sure what else he can really say publicly... he is hardly going to go all Corporal Jones is he?

alegend, bilko1941, Bullseye, Cats13, cocker, Durham Giant, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Hangerman2, hazzard, KevW60349, lampyboy, leedscat, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, PopTart, Redscat, RickyF1, Scarlet Pimpernell, Tricky2309, try scorer, wakeytrin, Willzay and 329 guests

