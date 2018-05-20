WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 16 | Catalan Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

RD 16 | Catalan Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun May 20, 2018 12:53 am
Posted by Frosties. on Sun May 20, 2018 12:53 am
Frosties.
Pick a squad from that... no Watkins, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Ablett, Mullally, Garbutt, Peteru, Walker. Potentially no Parcell.
Re: RD 16 | Catalan Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun May 20, 2018 12:59 am
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun May 20, 2018 12:59 am
Charlie Sheen
Golding
Briscoe
Newman
Handley
Hall
Moon
Myler
Oledzski
Dwyer
Cuthbertson
JJB
Ward
Delaney

Ferres
Walters
Smith
???
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

