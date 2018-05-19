WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No more magic anymore

No more magic anymore
Post Sat May 19, 2018 11:26 pm
Posted by jools on Sat May 19, 2018 11:26 pm
Iâ€™ve been to every single magic weekend. Both days for each.
I can honestly say this year has been totally pants. There is no magic anymore. My
Mum fell asleep, the kids were bored stupid.
Sorry Newcastle but youâ€™ve served up some right sh*** this year. And Iâ€™m not talking just about the rugby.
No crowd interaction with the games/ cams/ compÃ¨re etc. No interviews with players past or present. In fact very little entertainment at all. We got a few girls dancing about, some little kids playing, some crap with spacehoppers, And a live band you couldnâ€™t see so Might as well put on a CD. Only One Screen - too tiny to see anything on. Sod all atmosphere -and with the cracking weather weâ€™ve had the place should have been bouncing.
Please letâ€™s go back to etihad- at least they know how to entertain a crowd - and we get entertainment for our money!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

