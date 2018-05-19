Title says it all at least we can keep the usual BS
in one place.
Not the Coaches fault , injuries ,players aren't past it, but "he" made 23456 metres & made 23459 tackles blah effing blah.
Oh & lets not forget the Trophies/Medals line because that proves they above criticism questioning & should be kept until they are either put in a retirement home or decide to walk away in 2120.
in one place.
Not the Coaches fault , injuries ,players aren't past it, but "he" made 23456 metres & made 23459 tackles blah effing blah.
Oh & lets not forget the Trophies/Medals line because that proves they above criticism questioning & should be kept until they are either put in a retirement home or decide to walk away in 2120.