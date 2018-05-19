Reputation Points: 3 Rep Position: 32nd / 76,842 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am Posts: 783
As much as I hate Union, the standard of refereeing is way superior. The RFL should get someone like Nigel Owens in and ask him to name his price to train our refs. Let's be honest, the rules in League are so basic so how they get them wrong on such a regular basis just baffles me. Oh and don't get me started on touch judges!!
It’s been a horror show from the start, no doubt that Mikalauskas is the worst referee in SL but even for him this is a joke and his touch judges. Every decision that they’ve got wrong has been obvious as well. That Kay try for me the worst of the lot.
Last edited by AS108 on Sat May 19, 2018 1:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.
