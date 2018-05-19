WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Refereeing all time low/ Toronto Toulouse

Posted by rollin thunder on Sat May 19, 2018 1:01 pm
rollin thunder
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
A kick that never went over, and a blatant no try, did not need a video ref to disallow that, shocking how are officials missing that.
Posted by SaleSlim on Sat May 19, 2018 1:16 pm
SaleSlim
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011
And the kick that went out on the full in the first half and the liner couldn't see it from 5 yards away plus the forward pass for that last try that Tom Brady would have been proud of! :lol:

Dire.
Posted by moxi1 on Sat May 19, 2018 1:16 pm
moxi1
IGNORE

Because it’s Mickey Mouse, the worst the referee to be deemed a professional ever period
Posted by SaleSlim on Sat May 19, 2018 1:22 pm
SaleSlim
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011
As much as I hate Union, the standard of refereeing is way superior. The RFL should get someone like Nigel Owens in and ask him to name his price to train our refs. Let's be honest, the rules in League are so basic so how they get them wrong on such a regular basis just baffles me. Oh and don't get me started on touch judges!! :roll:
Posted by AS108 on Sat May 19, 2018 1:27 pm
AS108
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jan 04, 2018
It’s been a horror show from the start, no doubt that Mikalauskas is the worst referee in SL but even for him this is a joke and his touch judges. Every decision that they’ve got wrong has been obvious as well. That Kay try for me the worst of the lot.
Posted by rollin thunder on Sat May 19, 2018 1:29 pm
rollin thunder
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
SaleSlim wrote:
And the kick that went out on the full in the first half and the liner couldn't see it from 5 yards away plus the forward pass for that last try that Tom Brady would have been proud of! :lol:

Dire.

That was not even close to being debatable, pure forward pass missed.

Killed this game dead and it was a fair contest.
Posted by number 6 on Sat May 19, 2018 1:49 pm
number 6
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Being a non VR Game, where were the in goal touch judges? Can't just pin everything on the ref(who was terrible) but his fellow officials running the lines were just as bad

A good game ruined
Posted by ThePrinter on Sat May 19, 2018 2:06 pm
ThePrinter
IGNORE

Shows why the argument of getting rid of the VR for TV games is a poor one. Imagine something like that happening in a crucial match, a playoff semi or GF.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014
Posted by jeffvickers on Sat May 19, 2018 2:14 pm
jeffvickers
IGNORE

Not ONE game without VR, have I seen an obstruction called in build up to a try. Two or three are called per game in VR game. Either make VR across SL and CH or get rid

