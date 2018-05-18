WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend
Post Fri May 18, 2018 9:44 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Fri May 18, 2018 9:44 pm
Widnes v ST HELENS - Could the Vikings get smashed by more than we did last year?
Wigan v WARRINGTON - Think Wires could be serious silverware contenders this year.
CASTLEFORD v Leeds - Could go either way but fancy the Tigers to sneak it.
Salford v CATALANS - The French to pull off the basement of the table.
WAKEFIELD v Huddersfield - Wakey to solidify their top 8 play-off position.
hkr v HULL FC - Think and hope a mixture of Dads Army and the Boys Brigade might still get us home.

Other than the top one the other 5 fixtures could genuinely go either way.
Just had a score on my selections in a 6-fold acca.
Pays £525.
A bit fanciful, but u gotta be in it to win it campers.
Innit?

