Fri May 18, 2018 12:27 pm
Trinity18
19 man squad for anyone who hasn't seen it.

Arona
Ashurst
Batchelor
Caton-Brown
England
Fifita
Finn
Hampshire
Hirst
Horo
Johnstone
Jones-Bishop
Kirmond
Lyn
Miller
Pauli Pauli
Randell
Tupou
Wood
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 12:54 pm
homme vaste
Huby a big miss for me in the pack. BJB been tried and failed at fullback so many times at Leeds, Salford and Wakefield, not seen much of Rocky at the back but i suppose we may well do on Sunday.
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:01 pm
Trinity18
homme vaste wrote:
Huby a big miss for me in the pack. BJB been tried and failed at fullback so many times at Leeds, Salford and Wakefield, not seen much of Rocky at the back but i suppose we may well do on Sunday.


Chester might want to check with alegend, her in doors and RWB before putting him at fullback. They seem to know best
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:06 pm
lifelongfan
Is Jowitt injured ???
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:08 pm
homme vaste
lifelongfan wrote:
Is Jowitt injured ???


Nope. "Joe Arundel and Max Jowitt both miss out on selection"
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:33 pm
RWB
Trinity18 wrote:
Chester might want to check with alegend, her in doors and RWB before putting him at fullback. They seem to know best


Rubbish, I was only letting you know where Rocky played at junior level as you were spouting that he played at full back. Which he didn't with the exception of a few games. Even in the Wigan academy he played at half-back, only really playing at fullback when moving to the first team there.

For what its worth when he first started playing SL I thought he looked good at FB but since his loan spell at cas when played at either FB or on the wing he has looked suspect under the high ball.
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:37 pm
Khlav Kalash
Strange call with Grix out for a while. Jowitt's been waiting for his chance, perfect opportunity now but is still overlooked. Maybe I/we something in him Chester doesn't as I feel he's the best fullback at the club and would play in front of Grix.
1/10
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:48 pm
homme vaste
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Strange call with Grix out for a while. Jowitt's been waiting for his chance, perfect opportunity now but is still overlooked. Maybe I/we something in him Chester doesn't as I feel he's the best fullback at the club and would play in front of Grix.


It`s funny a lot of fans keep banging on about Jowitt because in pre season I remember Chester stating that Luke Hooley had come straight into the first team squad and was "Training the house down" and ready to stake a claim for the fullback role, snapping at Grix`s heels.

It seems really quite obvious to me that Chester does not think Jowitt is good enough to be our starting first choice fullback... Yet when Trinity18 mentioned him not been good enough there was a witch hunt out for him.
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 1:54 pm
hazzard
homme vaste wrote:
Nope. "Joe Arundel and Max Jowitt both miss out on selection"

Arundel is out injured as he went off last week at half time with an ankle injury
Re: Finn time is up
Fri May 18, 2018 2:00 pm
homme vaste
hazzard wrote:
Arundel is out injured as he went off last week at half time with an ankle injury


Okay mate, you might want to tell the club then because they seem to think he has just missed out on selection.
