Chester might want to check with alegend, her in doors and RWB before putting him at fullback. They seem to know best
Rubbish, I was only letting you know where Rocky played at junior level as you were spouting that he played at full back. Which he didn't with the exception of a few games. Even in the Wigan academy he played at half-back, only really playing at fullback when moving to the first team there.
For what its worth when he first started playing SL I thought he looked good at FB but since his loan spell at cas when played at either FB or on the wing he has looked suspect under the high ball.
Strange call with Grix out for a while. Jowitt's been waiting for his chance, perfect opportunity now but is still overlooked. Maybe I/we something in him Chester doesn't as I feel he's the best fullback at the club and would play in front of Grix.
It`s funny a lot of fans keep banging on about Jowitt because in pre season I remember Chester stating that Luke Hooley had come straight into the first team squad and was "Training the house down" and ready to stake a claim for the fullback role, snapping at Grix`s heels.
It seems really quite obvious to me that Chester does not think Jowitt is good enough to be our starting first choice fullback... Yet when Trinity18 mentioned him not been good enough there was a witch hunt out for him.
