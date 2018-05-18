This website is about to going into meltdown. And here's me with no popcorn.
Ordered a large tub..... Just wait till the mouth breathers from other clubs wake up...
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.
Big Steve wrote: The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
aboveusonlypie... If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Looks like the Wigan club no longer has any moral high ground of any significance surrounding anti-doping bans and the like.
It's odd because you all had plenty to say about Barba to Saints and his indiscretions and dealt with the Hock situation as you would expect a professional club to do so - but then again you renewed his contract so perhaps that was the precedent for that. In fact i'm sure there will be other posters dredging up threads whereby the Wigan board will have been slating Hardaker after his last 2 incidents.
There's no doubt Hardaker is a great player, but now as the most loathed player in SL, going to the most loathed club (by many) in SL - its going to be interesting to see what happens.
Anyway, good luck to you, as it'll no doubt be a few months before his next indiscretion and you can all change your tune again.
‘We all’ had lots to say about Barba. That’s wrong straight away, my auntie Mary up Beech Hill didn’t give a shiny one that Saints had signed Barba.
FWIW my view is that it’s a gamble we’ve had to take in the end with Tomkins leaving. What move came about first would be interesting to know. We’re signing a top player and we all know that but he’s clearly riddled with issues off the field. We can only hope this has been the kick up the backside he needs.
I also know he needs to lay off the pies on his lunchtime in the minimum wage job he’s doing (according to his interview). He looks a bit more cuddly then the last time I saw him.
