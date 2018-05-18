WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Official - Hardaker signs

Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 10:44 am
Posted by Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy on Fri May 18, 2018 10:44 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
4 year deal

http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2018-05-18-warriors-sign-hardaker?utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 10:47 am
Posted by Jeff the God of Biscuits on Fri May 18, 2018 10:47 am
Jeff the God of Biscuits User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2007 6:00 pm
This website is about to going into meltdown. And here's me with no popcorn.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 10:48 am
Posted by ChrisA on Fri May 18, 2018 10:48 am
ChrisA User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
I really have no words.







Yes I do, I'm happy with this signing.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 10:48 am
Posted by tugglesf78 on Fri May 18, 2018 10:48 am
tugglesf78 User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
4 year deal

http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2018-05-18-warriors-sign-hardaker?utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral


Very strongly worded by IL and Waney. Feel happier about this than I did when rumours first circulated.

I really hope Escare stays though.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 10:52 am
Posted by Wigan Peer on Fri May 18, 2018 10:52 am
Wigan Peer User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Jeff the God of Biscuits wrote:
This website is about to going into meltdown. And here's me with no popcorn.


Ordered a large tub..... Just wait till the mouth breathers from other clubs wake up...
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 11:06 am
Posted by FlexWheeler on Fri May 18, 2018 11:06 am
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
He's a ticking time bomb.

You've been warned.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 11:10 am
Posted by krisleeds on Fri May 18, 2018 11:10 am
krisleeds User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Looks like the Wigan club no longer has any moral high ground of any significance surrounding anti-doping bans and the like.

It's odd because you all had plenty to say about Barba to Saints and his indiscretions and dealt with the Hock situation as you would expect a professional club to do so - but then again you renewed his contract so perhaps that was the precedent for that. In fact i'm sure there will be other posters dredging up threads whereby the Wigan board will have been slating Hardaker after his last 2 incidents.

There's no doubt Hardaker is a great player, but now as the most loathed player in SL, going to the most loathed club (by many) in SL - its going to be interesting to see what happens.

Anyway, good luck to you, as it'll no doubt be a few months before his next indiscretion and you can all change your tune again.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 11:14 am
Posted by secondstanza on Fri May 18, 2018 11:14 am
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
FlexWheeler wrote:
He's a ticking time bomb.

You've been warned.


Time will tell. I agree I think we've signed a time bomb but I'd love to be wrong.

I think Wigan isn't far enough from whatever environment he was in. I hope Wigan have at least stipulated that he had to move to Wigan and not stay in W Yorkshire.
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 11:25 am
Posted by [Gareth] on Fri May 18, 2018 11:25 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
krisleeds wrote:
Looks like the Wigan club no longer has any moral high ground of any significance surrounding anti-doping bans and the like.

It's odd because you all had plenty to say about Barba to Saints and his indiscretions and dealt with the Hock situation as you would expect a professional club to do so - but then again you renewed his contract so perhaps that was the precedent for that. In fact i'm sure there will be other posters dredging up threads whereby the Wigan board will have been slating Hardaker after his last 2 incidents.

There's no doubt Hardaker is a great player, but now as the most loathed player in SL, going to the most loathed club (by many) in SL - its going to be interesting to see what happens.

Anyway, good luck to you, as it'll no doubt be a few months before his next indiscretion and you can all change your tune again.



lol
Re: Official - Hardaker signs
Post Fri May 18, 2018 11:39 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri May 18, 2018 11:39 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
[Gareth] wrote:
lol


And so it all begins :D

‘We all’ had lots to say about Barba. That’s wrong straight away, my auntie Mary up Beech Hill didn’t give a shiny one that Saints had signed Barba.

FWIW my view is that it’s a gamble we’ve had to take in the end with Tomkins leaving. What move came about first would be interesting to know. We’re signing a top player and we all know that but he’s clearly riddled with issues off the field. We can only hope this has been the kick up the backside he needs.

I also know he needs to lay off the pies on his lunchtime in the minimum wage job he’s doing (according to his interview). He looks a bit more cuddly then the last time I saw him.
