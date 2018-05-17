WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Home v Hunslet Sunday 20th May 2018 3pm

Home v Hunslet Sunday 20th May 2018 3pm
Post Thu May 17, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Thu May 17, 2018 1:40 pm
Wanderer
Following on quickly from the news that marquee signing Liam Harris is set to sign for Hull FC (as yet still not confirmed officially), it's the return to the Keepmoat of former coach Gary Thornton and his Hunslet team.

The South Leeds club had a blank weekend whilst the Dons were making the long journey to Llanelli last Sunday.

Will there be any dual registration players available this weekend considering Hull FC's injury problems? Ross Osborne certainly looked the part against the Raiders.
Posted by bonaire on Thu May 17, 2018 1:50 pm
Wanderer wrote:
Following on quickly from the news that marquee signing Liam Harris is set to sign for Hull FC (as yet still not confirmed officially), it's the return to the Keepmoat of former coach Gary Thornton and his Hunslet team.

The South Leeds club had a blank weekend whilst the Dons were making the long journey to Llanelli last Sunday.

Will there be any dual registration players available this weekend considering Hull FC's injury problems? Ross Osborne certainly looked the part against the Raiders.


Osborne is now clear of his injury.
He has been carrying a back injury.

