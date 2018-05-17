Following on quickly from the news that marquee signing Liam Harris is set to sign for Hull FC (as yet still not confirmed officially), it's the return to the Keepmoat of former coach Gary Thornton and his Hunslet team.
The South Leeds club had a blank weekend whilst the Dons were making the long journey to Llanelli last Sunday.
Will there be any dual registration players available this weekend considering Hull FC's injury problems? Ross Osborne certainly looked the part against the Raiders.
