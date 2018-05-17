Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the Dacia Magic Weekend clash against Warrington Wolves.
Morgan EscarÃ© comes back into the squad with Sean Oâ€™Loughlin missing out with a calf problem.
George Williams, who missed out last week with a wrist injury, is named in the squad as is young half-back Josh Woods who scored in the win over Hull KR.
Wigan face Warrington at St Jamesâ€™ Park, Newcastle on Saturday â€“ 5:15pm kick-off.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan EscarÃ©, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods
Tickets for the 2018 Dacia Magic Weekend are still available from the DW Stadium Ticket Office and will be until 12pm on Friday 18 May. For full details click HERE.
