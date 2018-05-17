WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 - man squad for Saturday

Post Thu May 17, 2018 11:31 am
Posted by Ashton Bears on Thu May 17, 2018 11:31 am
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the Dacia Magic Weekend clash against Warrington Wolves.
Morgan EscarÃ© comes back into the squad with Sean Oâ€™Loughlin missing out with a calf problem.

George Williams, who missed out last week with a wrist injury, is named in the squad as is young half-back Josh Woods who scored in the win over Hull KR.

Wigan face Warrington at St Jamesâ€™ Park, Newcastle on Saturday â€“ 5:15pm kick-off.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan EscarÃ©, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods

Re: 19 - man squad for Saturday
Post Thu May 17, 2018 12:43 pm
Posted by Jeff the God of Biscuits on Thu May 17, 2018 12:43 pm
If George is still not fit; i'd line up like this

Escare
Davies
Sarge
Gildart
Marshall
Tomkins
Woods
Clubb
Tommy
Flower
Isa
Pearl
Bateman

Powell
Navarette
T
Sutton

If we're confident Tommy can do 80 minutes, swap out Powell for Joel. If George is fit, swap him for Woods.
