Pleased with this.
Ollyâ€™s goal should be to gain and secure an international spot. Wigan is the right place to achieve that. Here heâ€™s settled, knows the team, the club, he coach and can focus on his game soley.
Moving to another SL club would mean having to find his feet all over and have to deal with the process of being somewhere new.
If his end goal is the NRL; which I feel it is, then going over now could be counterproductive. As an international he can command more money, have more respect and reputation to take with him.
Going over now could stunt his career if heâ€™s not given game time; which would be a strong possibility at this stage in his career.
Goal had to be; be outstanding. Become an international centre and then discuss a NRL move. Three years is a perfect amount of time to achieve his intermediate goals.
Abd for us? We secure a quality young centre whose goal is to be outstanding. The reassess in 3 yrs.