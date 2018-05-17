WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart Signs

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Gildart Signs

Post a reply
Gildart Signs
Post Thu May 17, 2018 10:49 am
Posted by Trainman on Thu May 17, 2018 10:49 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,842
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 758
New 3 year deal and no mention of NRL release clause. Iâ€™m delighted with this one as he would have been extremely difficult to replace.


http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018- ... s-new-deal
Re: Gildart Signs
Post Thu May 17, 2018 11:04 am
Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Thu May 17, 2018 11:04 am
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,842
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3406
Pleased with this.
Ollyâ€™s goal should be to gain and secure an international spot. Wigan is the right place to achieve that. Here heâ€™s settled, knows the team, the club, he coach and can focus on his game soley.
Moving to another SL club would mean having to find his feet all over and have to deal with the process of being somewhere new.

If his end goal is the NRL; which I feel it is, then going over now could be counterproductive. As an international he can command more money, have more respect and reputation to take with him.

Going over now could stunt his career if heâ€™s not given game time; which would be a strong possibility at this stage in his career.

Goal had to be; be outstanding. Become an international centre and then discuss a NRL move. Three years is a perfect amount of time to achieve his intermediate goals.

Abd for us? We secure a quality young centre whose goal is to be outstanding. The reassess in 3 yrs.
Re: Gildart Signs
Post Thu May 17, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by hatty on Thu May 17, 2018 11:08 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,842
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2833
Location: wigan...where else!!
Great news and letâ€™s be honest... weâ€™ve needed some
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Bigredwarrior, Cbr1000rr, Froggy, GentlemanJohn, Geoff, hatty, JWarriors, Last Son of Wigan, nikos, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, Shazbaz, stpatricks, TonyM19, Trainman, Tricky Dicky, WiganBurt, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,729,7921,46076,8424,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TOMORROW 19:45
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sat 19th May 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 19th May 08:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
Sat 19th May 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
MANLY
Sat 19th May 12:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 19th May 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
ST. HELENS
Sat 19th May 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)