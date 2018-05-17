There is a los being said as to whether the concept should remain or not, and if it is to remain, where it should be played.
Here is a thought as Magic Weekend is approaching. How about it being played in a city that has 2 stadiums, and bringing the summer bash to the same weekend. You could have the 2 running, side by side, in the same city, bringing more of the rugby family together. I would consider this on a Bank Holiday weekend so that fans can embrace both concepts.
Thoughts?
Here is a thought as Magic Weekend is approaching. How about it being played in a city that has 2 stadiums, and bringing the summer bash to the same weekend. You could have the 2 running, side by side, in the same city, bringing more of the rugby family together. I would consider this on a Bank Holiday weekend so that fans can embrace both concepts.
Thoughts?