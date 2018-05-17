Wonder what the emphasis will be for round 2 against Sheff, get as many points on the board as possible, or aim to work on defence and try to keep them scoreless.
Points difference is important but I think working on a strong defence and getting defensive numbers and reads right more important looking forward to facing Toulouse again, and the pseudo Canucks.
