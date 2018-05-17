WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield 2

Board index Championship London Broncos Sheffield 2

Post a reply
Sheffield 2
Post Thu May 17, 2018 7:53 am
Posted by northernbloke on Thu May 17, 2018 7:53 am
northernbloke Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,842
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 936
Wonder what the emphasis will be for round 2 against Sheff, get as many points on the board as possible, or aim to work on defence and try to keep them scoreless.
Points difference is important but I think working on a strong defence and getting defensive numbers and reads right more important looking forward to facing Toulouse again, and the pseudo Canucks.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, dredgie, northernbloke and 36 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,729,7241,50576,8424,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TOMORROW 19:45
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sat 19th May 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 19th May 08:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
Sat 19th May 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
MANLY
Sat 19th May 12:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 19th May 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
ST. HELENS
Sat 19th May 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)