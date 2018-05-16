WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Somewhere to visit in Halifax before Sunday's match.

Posted by glee on Wed May 16, 2018 3:58 pm
The Piece Hall in Halifax is little more than five minutes walk away from the Shay. In this historic place on the second level you will find the Halifax RLFC Heritage Project. It has only just opened and houses a fine collection of old photographs, programmes, press cuttings, team sheets and player biographies all associated with the Halifax club going back a very long way.
Entrance is free and it is open until 1.30 which will give its visitors plenty time to walk back to the ground and on the way visit a place that sells beer, rare wine and crisps!
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

