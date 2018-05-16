The Piece Hall in Halifax is little more than five minutes walk away from the Shay. In this historic place on the second level you will find the Halifax RLFC Heritage Project. It has only just opened and houses a fine collection of old photographs, programmes, press cuttings, team sheets and player biographies all associated with the Halifax club going back a very long way.
Entrance is free and it is open until 1.30 which will give its visitors plenty time to walk back to the ground and on the way visit a place that sells beer, rare wine and crisps!
