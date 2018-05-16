WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield (part 2) Magic weekend

Huddersfield (part 2) Magic weekend
Wed May 16, 2018 1:57 pm
wrencat1873
Not long now until we get our chance of revenge against Huddersfield.
They (Hudds) looked bang average last week and yet they comfortably made it into the hat for the next round of the cup. : :DEPRESSED:

Chester certainly seemed to be targeting "magic" over cup success so, can we do it ?

The bookies think so and we are -4 on the handicap and it will be interesting to see just who makes it into the 17.
It would be great to have Huby back in the pack as he gives us some decent off load and Randall will give us something extra around the ruck.
Will we have our right side three quarters back Reece Lyne and BJB or were these players indeed, injured.

So, Huby in for Batch
Randall for Hampshire
Lyne for Arundell
BJB for MCB

Two points definitely there for the taking if we can control the ball and not gift possession and points to Huddersfield.

Trinity to sneak a very tight win 16 - 14 and Brough to have a spell in the sin bin
Re: Huddersfield (part 2) Magic weekend
Wed May 16, 2018 2:00 pm
Trinity18
I was talking to my friend are we are both confident on a Trinity win, I think it will be a slow start for us as I'm sure the lads will be a little wary after last week but hopefully we can set things straight over the full 80.

Trinity 34
Giants 10
I run this forum.
Re: Huddersfield (part 2) Magic weekend
Wed May 16, 2018 2:19 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
wrencat1873 wrote:
Not long now until we get our chance of revenge against Huddersfield.
They (Hudds) looked bang average last week and yet they comfortably made it into the hat for the next round of the cup. : :DEPRESSED:

Chester certainly seemed to be targeting "magic" over cup success so, can we do it ?

So, Huby in for Batch
Randall for Hampshire
Lyne for Arundell
BJB for MCB


I would say Huby in for Horo. Batch to keep his place unless Kirmond is fit to return.

PLEASE, PLEASE pass the ball Bill!

Looking forward to the day and hopefully we'll be in a good enough mood to hang on for the Hull derby straight after. We're back in the stand we occupied when we beat Catalans. Late 50 metre drop will do fine again.
Picked up the "naff" :D shirts this week so we're all set. :DANCE:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

