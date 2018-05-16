Not long now until we get our chance of revenge against Huddersfield.
They (Hudds) looked bang average last week and yet they comfortably made it into the hat for the next round of the cup. :
Chester certainly seemed to be targeting "magic" over cup success so, can we do it ?
The bookies think so and we are -4 on the handicap and it will be interesting to see just who makes it into the 17.
It would be great to have Huby back in the pack as he gives us some decent off load and Randall will give us something extra around the ruck.
Will we have our right side three quarters back Reece Lyne and BJB or were these players indeed, injured.
So, Huby in for Batch
Randall for Hampshire
Lyne for Arundell
BJB for MCB
Two points definitely there for the taking if we can control the ball and not gift possession and points to Huddersfield.
Trinity to sneak a very tight win 16 - 14 and Brough to have a spell in the sin bin
They (Hudds) looked bang average last week and yet they comfortably made it into the hat for the next round of the cup. :
Chester certainly seemed to be targeting "magic" over cup success so, can we do it ?
The bookies think so and we are -4 on the handicap and it will be interesting to see just who makes it into the 17.
It would be great to have Huby back in the pack as he gives us some decent off load and Randall will give us something extra around the ruck.
Will we have our right side three quarters back Reece Lyne and BJB or were these players indeed, injured.
So, Huby in for Batch
Randall for Hampshire
Lyne for Arundell
BJB for MCB
Two points definitely there for the taking if we can control the ball and not gift possession and points to Huddersfield.
Trinity to sneak a very tight win 16 - 14 and Brough to have a spell in the sin bin