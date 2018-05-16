WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan cup game

Catalan cup game
Post Wed May 16, 2018 1:39 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Wed May 16, 2018 1:39 pm
Following discussions with the club, the HGSA are looking into a one-off exercise that could possibly be implemented ahead of the forthcoming Challenge Cup tie against Catalan Dragons on the 31st May.

Issues were raised following the recent tie against Wakefield and the smaller than average crowd at that game where the 2 home stands were open to accommodate a total of 1,700 home fans, this of course led to the crowd being spread out and thus affecting the atmosphere which does lift our players, as well as the visual impression and with this game being broadcast live on Sky Sports, and without the large number of away fans expected this time it was felt that steps could be taken to try and improve both the visual and audio impression to our own fans and the wider Rugby League public.

Therefore we propose 2 options that we could try BUT either of these would only happen if the majority of fans in the affected areas are happy for it to happen, the club or the HGSA will not implement any strategies that displeases the fan base, if you have an opinion on this matter please make us aware of it, please only leave opinions on THIS particular matter rather than other club issues you may have.

Also, please remember this is for a one-off game and NOT something that will be done on a regular basis.

Option 1
To close the Britannia Rescue stand completely and move all supporters into the Revell Ward stand.

Option 2
To close the outer blocks of the Britannia rescue stand and use blocks 5 & 6, the two centre blocks only.

Option 3
Leave both stands fully open.

Please select an option in the above vote.

Please comment on which option you chose as to try and prevent the vote being tainted.

Thank You.
Re: Catalan cup game
Post Wed May 16, 2018 1:55 pm
Posted by saint joe on Wed May 16, 2018 1:55 pm
Option 3
Re: Catalan cup game
Post Wed May 16, 2018 2:06 pm
Posted by Grandad 1 on Wed May 16, 2018 2:06 pm
Option 2 for me and maybe same on both sides of the ground. Alternatively only use seating A to Z and close off the rear seating areas.

