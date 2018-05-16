Anybody know if we tried for him ?
If we did, why did he not sign for us , local club, brother at club and all that ?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, ball-in-hand, coco the fullback, Droopy, dull nickname, H.G.S.A, M62 J30 TRINITY, Magic Superbeetle, reedy, Trinity 61, Trinity18, wakefieldwall, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,729,454
|1,513
|76,841
|4,559
|SET