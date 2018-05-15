Reputation Points:
A long term deal is a sign of how highly the club must rate him.
Would be quite a debut for him on Sunday.
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
A long term deal is a sign of how highly the club must rate him.
Would be quite a debut for him on Sunday.
Don't really know much about him, this was the article about him joining Doncaster. As you say we'll have had a good look at him with Horne being there.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ind-653965
Apparently we covered the fee for Donny signing him from Rovers. Certainly done our homework on this one it seems.
Is he any good though?
the cal train wrote:
Apparently we covered the fee for Donny signing him from Rovers. Certainly done our homework on this one it seems.
Is he any good though?
Hopefully weighman will be along in a bit to give his view.
Still in shock , started the season on fire , not sure if he is SL quality yet .
I thought he would end up at Hull but not until the end of his contract .
Nothing on the club website yet.
Nothing from the Dons either .
Prefer this option to throwing a 6'5 17 stone westerman at 6 , get him in the front row , man the duck up westy , run straight and hard , you'll cause some damage (if your read this) ha
I find it a bit strange in some ways, when everyone is fit he won't get many games.
Maybe he'll be loaned straight back to Donny as and when.
