Liam Harris

Post Tue May 15, 2018 5:35 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue May 15, 2018 5:35 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25849
Location: West Yorkshire
Confirmed on a 3 and a half year deal. We'd been keeping tabs on him but our unprecedented injury crisis in the backs has accelerated getting him in permanently. Wowzers.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ll-1571730
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 5:42 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Tue May 15, 2018 5:42 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17775
Mrs Barista wrote:
Confirmed on a 3 and a half year deal. We'd been keeping tabs on him but our unprecedented injury crisis in the backs has accelerated getting him in permanently. Wowzers.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ll-1571730


A long term deal is a sign of how highly the club must rate him.

Would be quite a debut for him on Sunday.
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 5:44 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue May 15, 2018 5:44 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25849
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
A long term deal is a sign of how highly the club must rate him.

Would be quite a debut for him on Sunday.


Don't really know much about him, this was the article about him joining Doncaster. As you say we'll have had a good look at him with Horne being there.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ind-653965
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by the cal train on Tue May 15, 2018 5:47 pm
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2604
Location: West Hull
Apparently we covered the fee for Donny signing him from Rovers. Certainly done our homework on this one it seems.

Is he any good though?
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 5:49 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue May 15, 2018 5:49 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25849
Location: West Yorkshire
the cal train wrote:
Apparently we covered the fee for Donny signing him from Rovers. Certainly done our homework on this one it seems.

Is he any good though?

Is he any good though?

Hopefully weighman will be along in a bit to give his view.
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by weighman on Tue May 15, 2018 6:00 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 7003
Still in shock , started the season on fire , not sure if he is SL quality yet .

I thought he would end up at Hull but not until the end of his contract .
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 6:01 pm
Posted by ccs on Tue May 15, 2018 6:01 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3104
Nothing on the club website yet.
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 6:07 pm
Posted by weighman on Tue May 15, 2018 6:07 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 7003
Nothing from the Dons either .
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 6:07 pm
Posted by Tinkerman23 on Tue May 15, 2018 6:07 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1909
Prefer this option to throwing a 6'5 17 stone westerman at 6 , get him in the front row , man the duck up westy , run straight and hard , you'll cause some damage (if your read this) ha
Re: Liam Harris
Post Tue May 15, 2018 6:13 pm
Posted by ccs on Tue May 15, 2018 6:13 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3104
I find it a bit strange in some ways, when everyone is fit he won't get many games.

Maybe he'll be loaned straight back to Donny as and when.

